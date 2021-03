Hintz (lower body) is a game-time decision for Sunday's game versus the Predators, Bruce LeVine of Dallas Stars Radio reports.

This injury has been lingering for Hintz, as he's missed three of the last six games. The 24-year-old returned to the lineup in Saturday's 5-0 win over the Blue Jackets, logging 16:36 of ice time and posting a goal and an assist. If he's back in the press box Sunday, either Jason Dickinson or Radek Faksa should get promoted to the second-line center role.