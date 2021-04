Hintz (lower body) is a game-time decision for Sunday's game versus the Hurricanes, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

Hintz is routinely a game-time decision. He missed Saturday's win over the Hurricanes, but his services are even more necessary Sunday because fellow center Jason Dickinson (lower body) has been ruled out. Hintz has put up 11 goals and 24 points -- 13 with the man advantage -- through 24 games this season.