Hintz (lower body) is a game-time decision for Saturday's game versus the Lightning, Bruce LeVine of Dallas Stars Radio reports.

If Hintz is unable to play, it will be his third straight game in the press box, but we won't know the final verdict until warmups start ahead of Saturday's 7 p.m. EST puck drop. The 24-year-old has been fantastic when healthy this season, recording 10 points and 26 shots on net through 11 games.