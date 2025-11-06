Hintz (undisclosed) is considered a game-time decision for Thursday's matchup against Anaheim, Brien Rea of Victory+ reports.

Hintz has missed the last five games due to an undisclosed injury, but he'll be evaluated in the hours leading up to Thursday's puck drop and could be cleared to return to action. Even if he isn't given the green light Thursday, it wouldn't be surprising to see him suit up soon. Over eight appearances prior to his absence, he logged a goal, seven assists, five blocked shots, four hits and two PIM while averaging 19:01 of ice time.