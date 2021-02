Hintz (undisclosed) is a game-time decision for Monday's matchup against the Predators, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

Hintz missed two games with a lower-body injury in January. Head coach Rick Bowness didn't provide detail on Hintz's injury this time around. The 24-year-old has been superb when healthy this year, stacking up 10 points -- seven on the power play -- through 10 games. The Stars likely will shuffle their lines around if Hintz is ruled out.