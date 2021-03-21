Hintz produced a power-play assist in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Red Wings.

Hintz's shot on a third-period power play generated a rebound that Ty Dellandrea eventually tucked away for the Stars' third goal. The 24-year-old Hintz is up to eight goals, 17 points, 42 shots on net, 21 hits and a plus-2 rating in 19 contests. He hasn't played both halves of a back-to-back since Jan. 30 and 31 against the Hurricanes -- Hintz's lingering lower-body injury could put his status in doubt for Sunday's game against the Predators. Fantasy managers will want to check in before puck drop to see if he will play.

