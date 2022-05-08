Hintz scored an empty-net goal on four shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Flames in Game 3.

Hintz beat the buzzer with his empty-netter in the third period. The 25-year-old hadn't done much on offense before his goal, as the low-scoring series has limited a lot of players on both side. Hintz has added eight shots on net, four hits, four blocked shots and a plus-3 rating as the Stars' top-line center through three playoff outings.