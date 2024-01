Hintz scored a goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Sunday's 8-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Hintz was surprisingly quiet as the Stars established a 5-0 lead over the first two periods. He got his goal early in the third, extending his point streak to six games (five tallies, three helpers). Hintz is up to 15 goals, 33 points, 80 shots on net and a plus-9 rating through 33 outings overall as the Stars' top-line center.