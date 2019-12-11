Hintz produced an assist and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 2-0 win over the Devils.

Hintz has been good at finding twine this season, but his ability to set up teammates has lacked. This was just the Finn's third assist to go with 11 tallies in 25 games. He's added 50 shots and 29 hits to his stat line, which is likely inflated by a shooting percentage of 22 percent. He's only scored twice in his last nine games -- regression was bound to happen after his blazing start to 2019-20.