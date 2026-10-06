Hintz notched two assists and a plus-3 rating in Monday's 5-0 win over the Sharks.

Hintz got on the scoresheet for the first time in three games this season with the pair of helpers. He set up Miro Heiskanen's opening tally late in the first period and also assisted Jamie Benn's goal to stretch the Dallas lead to 3-0. Hintz has functioned in a top-six role to start the year, adding three shots on net, seven hits and a plus-1 rating. The Stars have a fair amount of balance between the first and second lines -- neither trio is likely to see heavy ice time in most situations.