Hintz logged three assists, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Flyers.

Hintz had a hand in each of Jason Robertson's three goals. The 28-year-old Hintz has three goals and five helpers during his current six-game point streak. For the season, the center is up to four goals, 12 helpers, 43 shots, 13 hits and an even plus-minus rating over 14 outings. He should continue to pile up points as the Stars' offense gets more comfortable following some quiet games in late October.