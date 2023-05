Hintz provided two power-play assists, fired three shots on goal and added two hits in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Golden Knights in Game 4.

Hintz has multiple points in seven of 17 postseason contests. He helped out on the Stars' first and third goals of this game to cut Vegas' series lead to 3-1. Hintz is up to 24 points (10 on the power play) with 52 shots on net, 28 hits and a plus-4 rating, leading the playoffs in scoring.