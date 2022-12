Hintz recorded two assists, four shots on goal and two hits in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Senators.

Hintz set up Miro Heiskanen in the first period and Nils Lundkvist in the third, both from designed plays off of faceoff wins. This was Hintz's third multi-point effort in the last four games, a span in which he has three goals and five assists. The Finn is up to 32 points (11 tallies, 21 helpers), 57 shots, 20 hits and a plus-16 rating through 26 outings this season.