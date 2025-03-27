Hintz logged three assists, including one on the power play, and added two hits and two PIM in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Oilers.

Hintz has eight assists over six contests since returning from a facial injury. The 28-year-old center had a hand in all three of Jason Robertson's second-period tallies as the talented winger put together a natural hat trick. Hintz has multiple points in seven of his last 11 games, earning two goals and 19 assists in that span. The center isn't a pure playmaker despite his recent work -- he's at 60 points (25 goals, 35 assists) with 137 shots on net and a plus-16 rating over 65 appearances.