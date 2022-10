Hintz notched two assists and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Canadiens.

Hintz set up the last two goals of Joe Pavelski's hat trick in the win. This was Hintz's second multi-point outing of the year, and he's been kept quiet only once in five games. The 25-year-old center is up to two goals, five helpers, seven shots on net, five blocked shots and a plus-5 rating. The Stars' top line looks as strong as ever, making Hintz a strong play in season-long and DFS formats.