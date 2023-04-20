Hintz posted a hat trick, one power-play assist, four shots on goal and two PIM in Wednesday's 7-3 win over the Wild in Game 2.

Hintz showed off his all-situations value in this one. He had a shorthanded tally in the first period, an even-strength marker on a breakaway in the second and a power-play goal in the third. The 26-year-old already has four goals, one assist, seven shots and four PIM through the first two games of the first round. He'll continue to be a key part of every facet of the Stars' game as their top-line center.