Hintz (undisclosed) did not return to Saturday's Game 4 versus the Golden Knights. After the game, head coach Rick Bowness had no update on Hintz's status, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.

Hintz was injured in a collision with teammate Corey Perry in the first period, and it was bad enough to keep the former out of the rest of the contest. It's unclear if Hintz will be available for Monday's Game 5. If he can't play, Justin Dowling will likely enter the lineup in a bottom-six role.