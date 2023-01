Hintz (upper body) didn't travel with the Stars to New York ahead of Tuesday's game versus the Islanders, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

Hintz suffered the injury during Sunday's game against Florida. Given that he didn't join the road trip, Hintz is also expected to miss Thursday's road game against the Rangers. The 26-year-old has 19 goals and 44 points in 40 games this season. Denis Gurianov, who hasn't drawn into the lineup since Dec. 17, is projected to play Tuesday.