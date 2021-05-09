Hintz (undisclosed) will miss Dallas' final two games of the season, per coach Rick Bowness, Owen Newkirk of Dallas Stars Radio reports.

Hintz has played through a nagging lower-body injury all season, so the Stars are presumably shutting him down early to reduce risk of further injury now that they've been eliminated from playoff contention. Despite his injury issues, the 24-year-old Finn still enjoyed a breakout campaign, finishing with 15 goals and a career-high 43 points in just 41 appearances.