Hintz had a power-play assist and three hits in Thursday's 7-3 win over the Flames in Game 6.

Hintz picked up his third power-play helper in six games during the series. He had the secondary assist on the Stars' first goal of the game, scored by Miro Heiskanen. Hintz has yet to dent the twine in the playoffs -- he's up to four helpers (all on the power play) with 22 shots and 11 hits through nine outings.