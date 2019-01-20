Stars' Roope Hintz: Drops to minors
The Stars reassigned Hintz to AHL Texas on Sunday.
Dallas doesn't play again until Wednesday's home game versus the Sabres, but AHL Texas plays Monday night so Hintz can continue to get some ice time. The Stars only have 10 healthy forwards without Hintz, so it wouldn't be surprising if he's recalled for Wednesday's contest. Hintz has five points in 25 games with the big club, and he adds marginal value with 33 shots on goal, 27 hits and 15 blocked shots.
