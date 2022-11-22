Hintz notched an assist in Monday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Avalanche.

Hintz missed one contest with a lower-body injury, and he was right back to his productive self Monday. He set up Jason Robertson's game-tying goal with 26 seconds left in regulation to force overtime. While Hintz's 10-game point streak officially ended with his absence Saturday, he's got points in each of his last 11 appearances (six goals, 10 helpers). The 26-year-old is up to 23 points (seven on the power play), 37 shots on net and a plus-13 rating through 18 contests overall.