Hintz picked up an assist and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Flames.

Hintz is up to nine goals and nine assists in 53 games this season, with seven of his 18 points coming in 13 March appearances. He could provide some value as a DFS pick against the Oilers on Thursday, as he's averaged 2:29 per game on the power play in March.

