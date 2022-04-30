Hintz notched a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 4-2 win over the Ducks.

Hintz closed the regular season on a surge with seven goals and seven assists in the last 11 games. Two of each came on the power play. The 25-year-old Finn established himself as one of the league's rising stars in 2021-22, potting 37 goals with 35 helpers, 213 shots on net, 82 hits and a plus-15 rating as part of the Stars' top line. He earned 24 of his 72 points on the power play and another four while shorthanded.