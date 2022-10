Hintz was credited with an assist during the 2-0 victory over the Capitals on Thursday.

Hintz, who has gone six games without scoring a goal, is finding secondary ways to help the Central Division-leading Stars. The 25-year-old center earned a secondary assist on Jason Robertson's first-period goal Thursday, proving to be the game-winner. The helper was Hintz's first point since collecting two assists against the Canadiens on Oct. 22.