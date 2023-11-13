Hintz notched a power-play assist in Sunday's 8-3 win over the Wild.

Hintz snapped a four-game point drought when he helped out on the second of Jason Robertson's two third-period tallies. It's an unusual dry spell for Hintz, who never went more than three games without a point in 2022-23. He hasn't quite been himself this season, but he's still been solid with five goals, seven helpers, 36 shots on net, nine blocked shots and a minus-2 rating through 13 contests. Part of his struggles have been due to the Stars' anemic power play, which broke through five times Sunday and may be turning the corner.