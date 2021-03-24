Hintz (lower body) exited Tuesday's game versus the Lightning early in the third period, Bruce LeVine of Dallas Stars Radio reports.

Hintz appeared to get his right leg caught behind him as he fell to the ice, and he needed assistance to get to the locker room. The 24-year-old Finn has already been playing through a nagging lower-body injury for a majority of the season, but this new ailment could keep him sidelined longer. More information should surface prior to Thursday's game versus the Lightning.