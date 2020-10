Hintz suffered a fractured ankle and hip injury during the playoffs but is slated to be fully fit ahead of the 2020-21 campaign, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Hintz was on the shelf for Dallas' last two playoff contests due to his injuries. In 12 games prior to getting hurt, the winger failed to register a goal despite putting 21 shots on net. A natural winger, Hintz could be utilized in the middle next season to bolster the club's center depth.