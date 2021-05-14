Hintz is expected to make a full recovery in time for next season's training camp after undergoing surgery to repair his left abductor tendon injury, Saad Yousuf of The Athletic reports.

Hintz dealt with his groin injury throughout the 2020-21 campaign, and ended up missing 15 games as a result, but he was highly productive when he was in the lineup, racking up 15 goals and 43 points through 41 contests. The 24-year-old forward will be a highly sought-after commodity heading into next year's fantasy drafts.