Hintz scored a power-play goal on two shots and added three assists in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Hintz was often involved in the Stars' offense Thursday. The Finn has more successfully played through his nagging lower-body injury, as he's only sat out once in the last seven games. He's up to 12 goals, 28 points, 64 shots on net and 15 power-play points through 27 appearances. Expect him to log top-six minutes when he's healthy enough to suit up.