Hintz picked up two goals and an assist along with three shots, leading the Stars to a 4-3 win over the Oilers on Thursday.

Hintz extended the Stars' lead to 3-1 late in the second period when he tapped home a shot in tight on Stuart Skinner. He would also score the game-winning goal in the third period when he tapped in a cross-ice pass from Joe Pavelski to give the Stars a 4-1 lead. This game gives Hintz points in seven of eight games, scoring five goals and 11 points in that span.