Hintz scored an empty-net goal and added an assist in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Wild.

Hintz's shot was tipped in by Jani Hakanpaa in the second period to give the Stars a 3-0 lead. Joe Pavelski missed an empty-net tap-in off a Hintz setup late in the third, so Hintz finished the job himself shortly after. The top-line center stretched his goal streak to three games, raising his season goal total to 22 in 45 appearances.