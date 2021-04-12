Hintz scored a goal on two shots and added an assist in Sunday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Predators.

Hintz opened the scoring at 4:56 of the first period. He also set up Jamie Oleksiak's equalizer in the second. Hintz played in five straight games for the first time since February. He's racked up two goals and six assists in his last three outings alone. The 24-year-old forward seems to be managing his nagging lower-body injury well lately. He's up to 13 goals, 32 points, 67 shots on net and a plus-7 rating through 29 appearances.