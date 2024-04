Hintz scored an empty-net goal on two shots and added two hits in Monday's 4-2 win over the Golden Knights in Game 4.

The goal ended a six-game slump for Hintz, who continues to see top-line usage despite the lack of offense. He's added seven shots on net, 12 hits and a minus-1 rating through four playoff contests. Hintz had a down year in the regular season but still managed 30 goals, 65 points, 182 shots on net and a plus-26 rating over 80 appearances.