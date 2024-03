Hintz scored an empty-net goal on four shots and blocked two shots in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Kraken.

Hintz is coming back around with five points over his last three contests. The 27-year-old endured a stretch of seven games in which he managed just one assist prior to his recent warm-up. Hintz has 28 goals, 62 points, 168 shots on net and a plus-25 rating through 73 contests this season. He is one behind Wyatt Johnston for the team lead in goals.