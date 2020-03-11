Hintz scored a power-play goal on three shots and dished out three hits Tuesday in a 4-2 loss to the Rangers.

Hintz got the Stars on the board 83 seconds into the third period, making it a 4-1 game. It was his 19th goal of the season, but just his second in the last 14 games. The 23-year-old sophomore has increased his shooting percentage by more than six percent from his rookie campaign (9.1 to 15.8) and has totaled 33 points in 60 games.