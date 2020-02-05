Hintz registered a power-play assist, three shots on goal and four PIM in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Islanders.

Hintz had the secondary helper on Denis Gurianov's tally in the first period. The Finn snapped a four-game point drought with the helper -- he also missed a pair of games due to injury in that span. Hintz is up to 25 points, 83 shots, 53 hits and 12 PIM in 44 outings.