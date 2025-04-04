Hintz scored a goal on four shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Predators.

Hintz has scored in three of the last four games and has 10 points across his last six outings. The 28-year-old has played a large role in the Stars' seven-game winning streak as he continues to center the top line. For the season, Hintz is up to 28 goals, 65 points, 147 shots on net, 48 hits, 42 blocked shots and a plus-21 rating over 69 appearances. The Stars still have a shot at the top seed in the Central Division, so it's unclear if they'll rest Hintz in any of their last seven contests, though he should still have time to challenge for the 30-goal and 70-point marks.