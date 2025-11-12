Hintz scored the game-winning goal Tuesday in a 3-2 overtime victory over the Senators.

Hintz is on a modest four-game, four-point scoring streak (three goals, one assist; 10 shots). He grabbed a loose puck at the right side of the crease after a goalmouth scramble. It was his first game-winning goal of the season. Hintz has four goals and eight assists in 12 games. His shooting percentage is only 10.5, which well below his career average of 16.5. Expect the goals to start to uptick.