Hintz lit the lamp on the power play in Monday's win over the Coyotes.

Hintz works as a net-front presence with the man advantage, and he came in handy with a tip-in goal early in the second period. This is Hintz's first tally since Nov. 21 versus Pittsburgh, and he also logged 17:11 -- the second-highest TOI of his campaign.

