Hintz produced a power-play assist, three shots on goal, two hits and two PIM in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Blue Jackets.

Hintz was held off the scoresheet in his first two games back from a lower-body injury, but he broke through Tuesday. He had the secondary helper on Denis Gurianov's power-play tally in the second period. In five appearances, Hintz has a goal and five helpers, all of which have come on the power play. There's been plenty of offense to go around with the Stars, but for the sake of sustainability, Hintz will need to get going at even strength soon.