Hintz scored twice in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Kraken.

He drained both within 2:05 in the second period. Hintz's first was an easy one -- Jason Robertson's shot toward an open net redirected off his stick as he as hanging out in the crease. His second was a nifty stickhandling move that turned Adam Larsson inside out before he went five-hole on Chris Driedger on a power play. Hintz has 37 goals (70 points) in 77 games, including five snipes in his last four games (six points).