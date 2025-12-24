Hintz scored a power-play goal in a 4-3 overtime loss to Detroit on Tuesday.

Hintz finished a tic-tac-toe passing play from the right circle by firing a shot over John Gibson's blocker. It tied the game 1-1 in the second period. Hintz has points in three of his last four games (three goals, two assists). He's put up a lot of points on the power play (15) and wins face-offs (254 wins; 56.8 percent). Hintz's all-around game and 70-point potential make him a must-roll in fantasy.