Hintz scored a goal and added three assists, one on the power play, in Monday's 6-1 win over Detroit.

He got the rout started by re-directing a Thomas Harley feed into the back of the net just under five minutes into the first period. Hintz has set a new career high with 74 points on the season, topping last year's 72, and he needs one more goal in the Stars' last two games to tie his career-high 37 from 2021-22.