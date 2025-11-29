Hintz scored a power-play goal on five shots and added two PIM in Friday's 4-3 win over the Mammoth.

Hintz scored for the fourth game in a row, and two of those four goals have come on the power play. The 29-year-old is up to eight tallies, 20 points, 58 shots on net and a plus-7 rating through 20 appearances. The Stars are rolling, and Hintz's renewed chemistry with Jason Robertson is playing a big part in the team's recent success.