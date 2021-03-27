Hintz (lower body) will be a game-time decision for Saturday night's matchup with Florida, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

Hintz has been dealing with a nagging lower-body injury for over a month, but he's been able to play through it for the most part of late, having played in four of the Stars' last five games. The 24-year-old winger has racked up 10 goals and 21 points in 21 contests this season, so fantasy managers will want to monitor his status closely heading into puck drop versus the Panthers.