Hintz (lower body) is a game-time decision for Saturday's game against the Red Wings, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

Hintz is routinely a game-time decision, and we won't know his status until the Stars begin warmups at roughly 6:30 p.m. ET. The 24-year-old has posted 14 points over his last seven games, so he's a surefire fantasy option if he's in the fold.