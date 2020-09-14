Hintz (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision for Monday's Game 5 clash with Vegas, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Hintz logged just 4:28 of ice time in Game 4 before being forced out of Saturday's contest due to his undisclosed issue. The Finn is bogged down in a seven-game goal drought and hasn't registered a point in his last four outings. If Hintz is unable to play Monday, Jason Dickinson could jump up to the third line and possibly even replace Hintz with the No. 2 power-play unit.