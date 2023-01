Hintz (upper body) practiced Saturday morning and will be a game-time decision against the Coyotes, per Brian Rea of Bally Sports Southwest.

Hintz has missed Dallas' last six games after suffering an upper-body injury on Jan. 8 against Florida. The 26-year-old center has 19 goals and 25 assists through 40 games this season. Hintz would return to a top-line role against Arizona, if able to play, bumping Tyler Seguin back to the second unit.