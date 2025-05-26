Hintz (lower body) will take the ice for warmups ahead of Game 4 against the Oilers on Tuesday before determining his availability, Lia Assimakopoulos of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Unfortunately for fantasy managers, Hintz's status won't be determined until the last minute, which was the same situation that played out ahead of Game 3 on Sunday. Prior to getting hurt, the 28-year-old center was mired in a five-game goal drought, during which he recorded a mere seven shots to go with one helper.